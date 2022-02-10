'India don't have a bigger player than him at No. 5': Harbhajan reserves massive praise for 29-year-old batting star

In seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan's absence, India tried a new opening combination in the second game of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma walked in with Rishabh Pant as his partner at the top, with KL Rahul pushed down into the middle order.

The team management has tried opening with Ishan Kishan and Pant in the first two matches so far. And Dhawan's return to the mix means the left-handed batter will start the innings with Rohit in the third and final ODI on Friday. The possible development will also elucidate Rahul's batting position, which has been the major talking point in India's build-up to the next year's ODI World Cup.

Rahul, batting at the No. 4 position, scored 49 off 48 deliveries before a mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav denied him a half-century. Many fans and pundits believe Rahul can be the perfect solution to India's middle-order woes and Harbhajan Singh has also echoed similar sentiments. The veteran India off-spinner feels Rahul not getting a chance to bat up the order is a blessing in disguise, given the fact that the Karnataka batter is a great striker of the ball.

"He [Rahul] is a complete player and I have no second thoughts that Team India do not have a bigger player than him at No. 5 or No. 6 at the moment. I feel he should be regularly played at this position," said Harbhajan during a discussion on Star Sports.

"If KL Rahul doesn't open and bats in the middle order, it is a great sign for Team India because he is such an experienced player, he plays spin very well. If he plays the last ten overs, there won't be a better striker than him.

“I feel it is a blessing in disguise that he is not getting a chance to bat at the top of the order. Rishabh Pant or Shikhar Dhawan, once he comes back, should be part of the opening pair,” he further added.

Since Australia's tour of India in 2020, Rahul has scored 623 runs at an impressive average of 69.22 with four half-centuries and two tons. He put up a crucial stand with Suryakumar Yadav against the West Indies as the pair added 91 for the fourth wicket.

"He [Rahul] should come in the middle order and if he bats with Surya there, I feel he will score a lot of runs. He plays excellent drives and along with that uses his feet very well, uses the crease to go back, pulls the ball if it is slightly short, has a very good cut shot, plays the ball late," elaborated Harbhajan.