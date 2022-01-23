India 'don't have energy' that came under Kohli: Ex-IND bowler feels team is 'missing the spark' after captaincy change

Team India had indifferent outings in the two ODIs against South Africa, as the side faced disappointing defeats in Paarl to concede a series loss. While the KL Rahul-led side fell short by 31 runs in the first game, the bowlers failed to defend a 288-run target in the second.

Following the series loss, former Indian bowler Sarandeep Singh said that the team is missing the “spark” that came with Virat Kohli's captaincy. The ODI series marked India's first appearance in the format since Kohli was removed in the leadership role.

"India were favourites from day one not only in Test matches but even in the ODIs. The way they lost the Test matches. In the second Test, India lost badly but only thing is it is not about the players. It is about captaincy too, the way we thought KL Rahul will be very cool and calm but if you see Virat's captaincy then he was very energetic and pumped up. In the same way, the team used to play as all the players were pumped up but now what I feel sitting from outside is somehow Indian team is missing that spark. They don't have that spark and that energy is not there," Sarandeep told ANI.

"They scored big runs as 287 is a big total. SA team played like champions. They played disciplined cricket, they played for win. If you talk about Venkatesh Iyer he is not that quick and he is an opener. He did well in T20s and he is a big hitter. Now he is batting at number six. He can't hit because the field is not open. He is struggling over there with the bat as well as failed to take wickets," he added.

The former selector further said that Team India was doing really well under the leadership of Ravi Shastri and Kohli, as they brought aggression into the game.

"You see what Ravi Shastri did with the team. How Ravi Shastri pumped up the team. This team was doing so well for the last seven years under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli and they both were aggressive and modern day cricket needs something like that. They have to be aggressive. Look at the way SA played. They were aggressive and look at the way they have won," said the former selector.