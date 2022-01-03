'India find themselves in same condition. These are good signs': Manjrekar compares Kohli's side to historic PAK team

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday pointed out a key similarity between the present Indian Test team and the historic Pakistan side while hailing Virat Kohli's team for their overseas success which he feels is largely because of their "luxury of having three world class seam bowlers".

The Indian team, over the last three years, have dominated world cricket like never before, which began with their Johannesburg Test win in 2018 before they won two back-to-back Test series in Australia and then took a 2-1 lead in the series in England last summer before a Covid outbreak postponed the final tie.

Manjrekar, in conversation with ESPNCrinfo, admitted that India's success outside home have come on the back of their impressive seam-bowling attack which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. The veteran cricketer then compared the present Indian side to the Pakistan's golden era of pace bowling which had three legendary bowlers in Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.

"One thing that has changed in recent 5-6 years for the Indian team, which has been a rare instance for India. India's overseas success comes because India now has the luxury of having three world class seam bowlers. It has had a huge impact

"If you look at the history of Test cricket, earlier when Pakistan used to win outside their country, they too had 3 world class seamers. And now India find themselves in the same condition. These are good signs for Indian cricket," he said.

Since 2018, Indian pacers have averaged 23.46, which is the best figure by any team during the phase, picking 61.95 per cent of the wickets (438) in 40 Tests at a strike rate of 47.1, which is the second-best in the world after South Africa. In SENA countries, they have averaged 26.05 with a strike rate of 51.7, the best among all teams since 2018, picking 300 wickets in 23 Tests.

