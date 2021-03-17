India Legends celebrate 9th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries
- Sachin Tendulkar had become the first cricketer and till date the only one to register a 100 international centuries on March 16, 2012 against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match.
India Legends players Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Vinay Kumar led the way as the former cricketers celebrated the 9th anniversary of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 100th international century on Tuesday.
“I had the best seat in the house when @sachin_rt paaji scored 100th International and today as well:),” tweeted Irfan Pathan, who was at the non-striker’s end when Sachin reached the milestone.
“Before practice and after !! What a iconic day it was in the history of cricket when the master blaster scored his 100th 💯 . This legacy will go on forever ♥️ @sachintendulkar some dressing room fun ! Cake 🎂 katega to sabke lagega,” wrote Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram handle.
“Waise cake khanne ke liye toh hum kahi bhi pahuch jate hein... lekin agar mauka itna khaas ho toh cake ka swaad do guna behtar ho jata hai,” wrote Mohammed Kaif while sharing a video of the celebration on his Twitter handle.
“The date is same, year is different but, the celebration will never change,” wrote Vinay Kumar.
Sent in to bat first, India had witnessed a bad start as the side lost opener Gautam Gambhir pretty early in the innings. However, Tendulkar found support in Virat Kohli and the duo formed a 113-run stand. After Kohli's dismissal, Suresh Raina came out in the middle.
Continuing his brilliant form, Tendulkar brought up his 100th ton in the 44th over of the innings. The Master Blaster went on to play a knock of 114 runs from 147 balls and took India's total to 289/5 in the allotted fifty overs. However, Bangladesh managed to chase down India's total in the final over of the innings to register a victory by five wickets.
Last week, Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock and took Raipur by storm in their inimitable style as India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa in Road Safety World Series T20. With this win, India Legends also qualified for the semi-final of the event.
(With ANI inputs)
