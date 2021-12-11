'India might view him as middle-order option': Ex-IND opener suggests unique solution to Test batting-order dilemma

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal ended a long wait for his Test century during the second and final match of the series against New Zealand in Mumbai. After 10 successive innings without a 50+ score, Mayank slammed 150 and 62 across the two innings in the Mumbai Test, aiding India to a huge 372 run-win.

Mayank displayed enormous grit and patience throughout his century as he held one end and steered India to a strong score of 325 in the first innings. The opener received appreciation for his impressive knocks in the Mumbai Test and former India opener Aakash Chopra called him one of India's “finest players of spin.”

“Agarwal started cautiously against the New Zealand fast bowlers and looked decisive with his foot movement and shot selection. As soon as the spinners arrived, he switched on his A game. He is one of the finest Indian players of spin, with as much confidence in his defensive technique as he has competence in strokeplay,” Chopra wrote on his column in ESPNCricinfo.

“The foundation of his game against spin is the ability to stretch fully when the ball is full, and to go deep inside the crease for short-pitched deliveries. He is quick to dance down the pitch but not reckless in his shot selection when he does. In fact, it seems like he steps out to try to get as close to the ball as possible, then playing along the ground.”

The former Indian opener further mentioned that Mayank was able to keep the scoreboard ticking and punished the bad deliveries against spinners with a consistent rate.

“The second part of Agarwal's success in attacking against spin is his ability to pick areas in the field that are rarely manned in the longer format. Not that he can't clear the fence - he does it regularly in T20 - but in Test cricket it's important to pick areas where even a half-decent connection is enough to fetch a boundary. His inside-out shot over cover against left-arm spinners and over mid-off to offspinners are two such shots that target optimal areas in the field,” said Chopra.

With the return of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the Indian Test squad for the tour of South Africa, it is likely that Mayank Agarwal will be confined to bench. However, Chopra suggested that the opener could be in competition for a place in the middle order as well.

“In a nutshell, he has everything it takes to be a superb player against spin, which will always make him a successful player at home. If he continues to develop his game against pace, he will continue to present himself as a tempting option. Considering his prowess against spinners, India might start viewing him as an option for the middle order if a spot doesn't open up at the top,” said Chopra.

