India opener Shubman Gill reveals team he would love to ‘play forever’ in IPL

Young India opener Shubman Gill revealed that if given a chance he would continue playing for Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders forever. The 22-year-old expressed his desire in a short-film released by the franchise.

"The kind of bond I have with the KKR franchise is something really special to me. Once you're associated with a franchise you would want to carry on and play with them forever... And if I would be able to play in purple and gold, I would play forever," Gill was heard saying in the film.

Gill was among the players not retained by the franchise and it will be interesting to see if the two-time IPL winners will bid for the Punjab batter in the mega auction, which as per reports will be held in February.

Gill, who has been a regular pick in India's red-ball squad, is not part of India's Test team which will take on South Africa in the upcoming three-match series, starting from December 26 in Centurion.

The youngster sustained a shin injury while fielding during the second Test against New Zealand played in Mumbai, which saw Ajaz Patel create history by becoming the third bowler to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Gill was roped in by KKR for ₹1.8 crore ahead of the 2018 edition. A 18-year-old then, Gill accumulated 203 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 146.04. He has so far played 58 matches for the franchise, in which he scored 1417 runs.

KKR retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sharing his thoughts on not being retained by the franchise, Gill said: "Not every year you can have all the best teammates or all the best players or all your best friends in one team. Instead of cribbing about the fact that we don't have them we should cherish the time that we had with them."

The short-film is a tribute by KKR for the players and it highlights the best moments spent by them during their association with the Kolkata franchise.

Meanwhile, assistant coach of KKR Abhishek Nayar said: “A Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, will never forget this franchise, as it stood by them when no one else did.”

"When KKR invested in the youngsters, their vision was purely for the guys to feel more connected to the franchise. KKR wanted the players to know that it was about the franchise caring for the players and helping them grow & become better cricketers."

