'India paid heavy price for not seeing the obvious', says Manjrekar on dismal SA tour; 'There was much warning'

Team India had a disappointing outing during the tour of South Africa, which concluded last week with a dismal 0-3 series defeat in ODIs. Prior to the ODI defeat, India conceded a 1-2 loss in Tests, following which Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as captain in the longest format. While inconsistency in the batting order hurt the Indian team in Tests, an indifferent performance across all ODIs resulted in the side's downfall in ODIs.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar assessed India's dismal performances and pointed out that individual contribution had been covering up the side's deeply-rooted batting issues – specifically in Tests.

“In Tests - even in England - Rohit Sharma covered up India’s issues. India have had a problem with their Test batting for a while. If you look at the top 5, thankfully Rohit and KL Rahul came good in England and they’ve been doing pretty well. But if you look at number 3 Pujara, Virat and Ajinkya Rahane have been out of form,” Manjrekar told News18.

“When you have 3, 4, 5 down on confidence and out of form, that is bound to hurt you at some point in time. The bowling has been alright.”

Manjrekar further said that there were warnings for India when Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane failed to produce consistent performances with the bat. However, they were “ignored.”

“That is where team selection comes into play. Where you have a crisis around the corner, where you don’t make any changes. Now if you make changes, it doesn’t make sense because now the block remains. So good captains, leaders, and management see things coming and that is what India paid the price for. In South Africa, there was much warning on Pujara and Rahane’s current form and Ravichandran Ashwin as a spinner overseas. All those factors were ignored,” Manjrekar said.

“Even in the one-day series, they went with seniors; that is just beyond me. I don’t think that suddenly India cricket is in poor hands. There is talent. I just feel India paid a heavy price for not just seeing the obvious.”

