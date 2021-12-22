India play down U-19 World Cup hopes amid pandemic

From the likes of Virender Sehwag (1998) and Yuvraj Singh (2000) in the early editions to Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw (2018) recently, the U-19 World Cup has served as the launch pad for many a prodigious Indian talent. The most sparkling example is Virat Kohli, who led India to the title in 2008 edition before stamping his class at the international stage.

With the 2022 U-19 World Cup beginning on January 14 in the Caribbean, it is time for a fresh band—led by Delhi batter Yash Dhull—to propel themselves into the limelight. Their build-up will move into another gear from Thursday when they play hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U-19 Asia Cup opener in Dubai.

The tournament features eight teams, including Bangladesh, the U-19 World Cup holders after beating India in the final of the 2020 edition in South Africa. The game time they will get in the UAE is desperately needed given the lack of preparation that U-19 players across the world have faced.

Due to the Covid pandemic, no domestic cricket was held for India’s U-19 players in 2020/21. It is only in September—with the staging of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy—that they got back for competitive fixtures.

“There are no expectations as such. Until September, the kids had not played any cricket for 18 months or so. They are going to be rusty. Domestic cricket only happened at the senior level in the 2020/21 season. For one-and-a-half years, they weren’t able to train either. There were lockdowns and all that. We had only three months to look at them (before selecting the WC squad). But we are confident they will do well,” says S Sharath, chairman of the national junior selection panel.

To make up for lost time, a Challenger tournament—involving six teams and squads of 15 players each—was held in Ahmedabad in November followed by a triangular meet involving two Indian teams and Bangladesh in Kolkata. Sharath says the idea to have six teams at the Challenger, usually a four-team event, was given by current India coach Rahul Dravid.

“The BCCI decided to have six teams this time. Because of the time constraint and the players not getting many matches, it was great on Rahul’s part to suggest that. We created ample opportunities for the boys to do well and went about our selection on the basis of that and the other two tournaments,” he says.

Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar hopes that the Asia Cup provides decent preparation.

“The U-19 Asia Cup is the first proper tournament that we will be playing as an India team. We had a camp for a few days in Bengaluru before we came to the UAE. That has helped a lot. The Asia Cup is going to help us to get ready for the World Cup. We can see a difference for the better every day. Things are moving in the right direction,” he says.

While India have dominated the U-19 World Cup in recent years—they have reached the final in the last three editions—Kanitkar isn’t sure how his team will stack up in the biennial event as they haven’t played teams outside Asia this time.

“We have what it takes to win a tournament like the World Cup. But even when I was there a couple of years ago (as batting coach), we did have a lot of matches against foreign teams. We knew how strong they were. Now, because there hasn’t been much cricket, I won’t be able to comment on the opposition,” the former India batter says.

The onus will be on the likes of Dhull, vice-captain SK Rasheed and opener Harnoor Singh to deliver for the team. Taking the combined tallies of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Challenger meet and the triangular event, Rasheed was the top-scorer with 805 runs while Harnoor racked up 802 runs. Dhull scored 545 runs in addition to bringing his leadership skills to the table.

“Dhull is a busy player. He has got the big shots also. He is a very sharp fielder. He is really quick on the ball. For a 19-year-old, he is a really good player,” says Kanitkar.

For Sharath, Dhull’s ability to communicate with his teammates stands out. “The most impressive thing about him is his communication, whether it is to the bowlers or fielders. That impressed us about him. He has good leadership skills and knows how to rotate the bowlers,” he says.

These players, of course, will look to emulate what the likes of Kohli and Shaw did in the past. They know that lifting the title in a successful campaign can elevate them to greater heights quickly. Sharath wants to be realistic. For every Kohli, there are also those like Unmukt Chand— a title-winning captain in 2012—who don’t make the step up despite the best efforts.

“We are looking too far ahead,” the former Tamil Nadu batter says. “Our job as selectors is to provide good back-up for Ranji Trophy teams. All these kids have to go and play first-class cricket for their states and contribute for a year or two. Then they will be looked at by the national team. From U-19 to directly go into the India set-up is not the way to go about it. If the state teams handle them well, you can then expect quite a few guys to hit a big level.”

