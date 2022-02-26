India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20: Will India recall star youngster in Dharamsala? Shuffle in batting order likely

Team India will return to action later today when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series in Dharamsala. Both, the second and third T20I of the series will take place in the picturesque HPCA Stadium in the city, which is located at the heart of the towering Himalayan mountains.

The side had registered an emphatic 62-run victory and will look to continue on the winning streak – currently at 10 games in the shortest format. While three wins came in the T20 World Cup, India won two successive three-match series 3-0 (against New Zealand and West Indies at home) under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

India will also look to become the only second team to win 100 T20Is when they meet Sri Lanka on Saturday. As the side aims to reach the feat, let’s take a look at the predicted XI:

Rohit Sharma The Indian captain was in fine form in the 1st T20I, slamming 44 off just 32 deliveries and will look to convert his strong starts into a big knock when he takes the field in the second match in Dharamsala.

Ishan Kishan The left-handed youngster had struggled throughout the series against West Indies but repaid the faith of team management in style on Thursday, when he slammed 89 to provide a solid base for the hosts. Ishan slammed 10 fours and three sixes en route his knock and is likely to retain his slot as opener, as doubts remain over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fitness.

Shreyas Iyer It was an incredible half-century knock from Iyer (57* off 28 deliveries) which steered India to 199/2 in 20 overs in the first T20I. In the absence of Suryakumar Yadav, Iyer will be aiming to capitalize on the opportunity again.

Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja’s promotion in the first T20I surprised many but Sanju Samson, who didn’t get to bat in the game, is expected to retain his place in the XI.

Deepak Hooda Hooda bowled three overs during the first T20I as Rohit Sharma decided to test his bowling options after India put a strong total in the game. The right-hander has already shown his potential with the bat and is likely to remain in the XI.

Ravindra Jadeja The spinner showed India what they were missing as he bowled his full quota of overs, and was also sent to bat at number four. As Jadeja is returning from an injury and remains a pivotal part of India’s limited-overs squads, expect him to play more often than not.

Venkatesh Iyer After months of speculations over his role, Iyer was finally utilised as a bowler efficiently in the first T20I. He performed impressively, taking two wickets in three overs – albeit at an expensive economy rate.

Harshal Patel Harshal’s performances – specifically in the death overs – steered India to multiple wins in close encounters during the T20I series against West Indies and he is expected to retain his place.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar After enduring a poor outing against South Africa in the ODI series last month, Bhuvneshwar made a strong comeback in the shortest format of the game. He gave India a perfect start with a wicket off the first ball, as he registered figures of 2/9 in two overs.

Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah played his first T20I for India since the World Cup last month and the team management would be inclining towards providing him with more match practice in the shortest format.

Yuzvendra Chahal Chahal was very economical in the Lucknow T20I (2/11 in three overs), and is expected to play in the second game of the series.

India's predicted XI Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal