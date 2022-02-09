India predicted XI vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Upbeat IND likely to recall star opener; 'Kul-Cha' reunion may have to wait

Courtesy of a clinical, near-flawless performance in the opening ODI against West Indies, Team India finds itself on the verge of securing its first series win of the year. The ‘Men in Blue’ beat the Windies comfortably by 6 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match bilateral showdown. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was excellent as captain and batter in the first game, is only likely to make one change. Vice-captain KL Rahul, who was unavailable for selection on Sunday, joined the team on Monday and will most likely take his opening spot back from Ishan Kishan. This means that Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal's'Kul-Cha' reunion may have to wait a little longer. The bowling department is expected to remain unchanged after a fabulous show.

Let's take a look at India's predicted XI for the 2nd ODI against West Indies:

1) Rohit Sharma: The skipper returned to the fold after missing the entire South Africa tour due to injury and created instant impact with his brilliant captaincy and a fluid 60-run knock at the top. He would look to continue in the same vein at the same venue on Wednesday.

2) KL Rahul: The vice-captain missed the first game due to personal reasons but is available for selection now. Hence, he is expected to replace Ishan Kishan, who scored a decent 28 on Sunday.

3) Virat Kohli: He may have looked hasty during his uncharacteristic four-ball knock in the first game but everyone knows how dangerous Kohli can be once he gets his eye in. On the occasion of his 100th ODI at home, the former skipper would look to get a big score.

4) Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper-batter Pant had a lukewarm start with the bat in the opener but is capable of tearing any bowling apart on his day. The side would hope for the swashbuckling left-hander to come good on Wednesday.

5) Suryakumar Yadav: He is currently one of the most versatile batters in the nation who, by his own admission, ready to play whatever role he's given. He scored an unbeaten 34 in the 1st ODI to ensure his team crossed the line without any further hiccup. He continues to hold his own in the middle-order.

6) Deepak Hooda: In the absence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul all-rounder Hooda was handed a debut. He didn't bowl but played very well for his unbeaten 26. He stayed till the end with Suryakumar Yadav and the team expects him to go big if and when needed

7) Washington Sundar: After a long injury layoff, right-arm spinner was back in the side and he made it count. Playing only in his 2nd ODI, he spun the ball square and finished his 9-over spell with impressive figures of 3 for 30. He will hold key once again.

8) Shardul Thakur: The bowling all-rounder went wicketless and conceded nearly six runs per over on the day but everyone is aware of his wicket-taking prowess. Rohit and Co. would want to see better returns from the talented cricketer.

9) Mohammed Siraj: With 1 for 26 in 8 overs, Hyderabad-born pacer Siraj carried out his new ball duties with great effect. Along with Prasidh Krishna, he is likely to continue in that role.

10) Yuzvendra Chahal: Leg-spinner Chahal bagged the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his impressive four-wicket haul on Sunday. Alongside Sundar, Chahal would look to replicate this feat in the next game.

11) Prasidh Krishna: Right-arm pacer Krishna bagged the key wicket of Jason Holder in the 41st over after sending Akeal Hosein packing in the 23rd over. His output showed that the youngster is more than capable of bowling throughout the innings which, therefore, makes him a massive asset for the team. The team would want nothing different from him today.

Team India's Predicted XI for the second ODI vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

