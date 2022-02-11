India Predicted XI vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Promising 25-year-old in line to make debut as Rohit eyes multiple changes

Having dished out clinical performances in both the games, India will eye a clean sweep of West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series. A 2-0 unassailable lead will present the Rohit Sharma-led unit with a chance to alter the squad, especially when an experienced player like Shikhar Dhawan is waiting in the wings.

The team management could bring in multiple changes and test its bench strength in the build-up to 50-over World Cup next year. If Dhawan opens with Rohit, KL Rahul will continue to bolster the volatile middle order, with Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav giving him company.

India flaunted their bowling skills in the first ODI, dismissing West Indies for 176. The hosts then defended a modest 237 in the 2nd ODI to go 2-0 up in the series. India will now look to complete their first-ever series sweep under Rohit.

As the team looks for a bit of tinkering, former skipper Virat Kohli will also seek a big score after mediocre outings in the first two matches. The wait for his 71st international ton has been extended to over two years now. With the series already sealed, India could also make a couple of bowling changes.

Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi could be given a chance in the spin department, with Yuzvendra Chahal presented with a rest for the final game. If the management decides to rejig the pace force as well, a talented 25-year-old player from Madhya Pradesh could also make his debut.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for India:

Rohit Sharma: He scored a brilliant fifty in the first ODI but faltered in the second one to depart for just five. But given the fact that Rohit is among the cleanest strikers of the ball in world cricket, he can notch up a big score irrespective of the opposition. The 34-year-old was excellent in the series opener, showing a glimpse of his batting prowess with perfectly-timed drives and trademark pulls. He will look to add another big innings to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan: Rohit has already made it clear that his opening partner will be back for the final ODI. Dhawan was among the four players who had tested positive for Covid-19, just days before the start of the series. With the left-handed batter's return, the opening combination looks set but the team management will have no option but to bench a player from the previous game's playing eleven.

Virat Kohli: His search for 71st international hundred continued after he departed for just 18 in the second ODI. His outing in the series opener was no different. Kohli was dismissed off a short delivery in the first ODI and a ton has been in the waiting for over two years now. The former skipper would look to get a big score and bring his lean patch to an end.

KL Rahul: The vice-captain missed the first ODI due to personal reasons and returned in the second game, albeit in a different position. In a bid to bolster the team's middle-order, Rahul was pushed down to the No. 4 position and he scored 49 to help India recover from early blows. He's proved his efficiency in the middle-order and Rahul is expected to marshall the position in the team's rehearsal for the next World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav: It remains to be seen whether Shreyas Iyer will make the starting eleven and Suryakumar's recent batting show makes him the perfect alternative at the No. 5 position. He top-scored for India in the previous game, hitting 64 runs from 83 balls and forging a 90-run stand with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. A stable middle-order has been on India's wishlist since the 2019 World Cup and Surya could cement his position in the team if he continues to deliver.

Rishabh Pant: After his opening stint in the last game, Pant will most likely be slotted down the order, with the team expecting him to add finishing touches. In Dhawan's absence, the team management opened with Ishan Kishan in the first game and Pant in the second. The 23-year-old Pant scored just 18 at the top and he would look to come good on Friday.

Washington Sundar: Dhawan's return means Deepak Hooda would probably go out from the team composition. Hooda may be picked if India looks for someone to don the finisher's role with the bat. But given the fact that Washington Sundar produced a match-winning performance with the ball, he has the upper hand. Sundar has picked up four wickets in two games along with scoring 24 runs with the bat.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur was among the wickets in the previous ODI. He picked up two wickets while conceding 41 from his nine overs. The 30-year-old from Palghar has a knack for picking wickets and he is yet to show his batting prowess. Rohit could give Shardul one more chance to deliver better returns.

Kuldeep Yadav: Chahal bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his impressive four-wicket haul in the first ODI and followed it up with figures of 1/45 in the second match. But the experienced leggie could make way for an old pal. Fans might not see the 'Kul-Cha' pair working together but Kuldeep Yadav can mark his return to international cricket if the team management decides to give chances to new faces. Chahal could be rested for Kuldeep, who has got over 100 ODI wickets under his belt.

Avesh Khan: The talented pacer from Madhya Pradesh has been waiting in the wings and the team management can hand him a debut on Friday. He could replace Mohammed Siraj in the rejigged bowling unit. Avesh had a stellar IPL with Delhi Capitals where he picked up 24 wickets and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the edition. With his wicket-taking abilities, he is also expected to fetch big money in the upcoming mega auction.

Prasidh Krishna: With 15 wickets in his first six ODI innings, Prasidh has made an impressive start at the biggest stage. He plucked four wickets in the previous game and it's highly unlikely that he will get dropped from the starting eleven. After the second ODI, Rohit had heaped praise on Prasidh, saying the pacer's spell was the best he has seen in India for a very long time. The lanky pacer had registered bowling figures of 4/12 in his nine overs to claim the Player of the Match award.

