India Predicted XI vs WI 2nd T20: Rohit faces top-order conundrum, Ishan to face competition from 25-year-old youngster

Having dished out a clinical performance in the series opener, India will look to sort out their team combination and win the potentially series-deciding second T20I on Friday. West Indies were outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad and the touring side was expected to put up a much-improved performance in the shortest format, given the fact that they are often labelled as a dominant force in the T20 format. But they hardly managed to trouble the Indian team in the first T20I, which saw Rohit Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi producing match-winning performances.

In his first T20 assignment as full-time captain, Rohit was in full display in his 19-ball 40 that set up the 158 run-chase. His partner Ishan Kishan was struggling at the other end but Rohit was his usual self, unperturbed by the pressure to maximize the first six overs at the Eden Gardens. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer in the end applied themselves beautifully to seal the chase.

Bowling was India's strength in the ODI series. The situation was no different when the focus shifted to the T20 format. Bishnoi snapped up two wickets for 17 runs in his quota of four overs in his maiden international game. Harshal Patel also picked up two and the team management would expect similar returns from both players on Friday.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for India:

1 Rohit Sharma The Indian skipper was his usual elegant self in the previous game. Using the first six overs was one of India's objectives and Rohit's early blitz made things easier. He was in sublime touch during his 19-ball 40 when he took Odean Smith to the cleaners in an over that conceded 22 runs. The right-handed batter is just 63 runs away from surpassing Martin Guptill in the list of leading run-scorers in T20 Internationals.

2 Ishan Kishan The left-handed opener failed to get going in the T20I series opener. He was scratchy during his stay at the crease and the Mumbai Indians recruit wasn't able to justify his ₹15.25 crore price tag in the IPL 2022 auction. He registered the slowest knock by an Indian in T20 Internationals while facing at least 40 deliveries. While Ruturaj Gaikwad is also in the squad, Ishan might get another opportunity to prove his worth. From what we've seen so far, Rohit and Rahul Dravid like to stick with players.

3 Virat Kohli India will hope that the star batter gets his mojo back. The former India skipper has registered scores of 8, 18, 0, and 17 so far in the home assignment, which is way below is his standards. His international century has been in the waiting for over two years now. The 33-year-old Kohli is just 56 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in the T20 format and he would look to finally notch up a big score.

4 Rishabh Pant He wears his heart on his sleeve. The left-handed dasher is known for his fearless approach with the willow and he eyes a much-improved batting performance after scoring just eight in the last game. There is a method to his madness and the vice-captain of the team in Rahul's absence is currently being seen as a vital element of the leadership bunch.

5 Suryakumar Yadav The middle order has been India's Achilles heel in recent times. But Surya's presence in the middle seems to add a whole new dimension. Known for his exquisite sweeps, the right-hander showed calms heads after India lost Rohit and Kohli in the previous game. He revived their 158-run chase with an unbeaten 18-ball 34 and helped the team get past the finish line.

6 Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders just hours before the first T20I opener. Many would have thought that the ₹12.25 crore recruit would also be a part of the team but Venkatesh fit better in the Indian team's T20 combination. Skipper Rohit also revealed that the team management wants all-round option in the middle. Venkatesh could likely get many chances in the build-up to this year's T20 World Cup.

7 Deepak Chahar The record CSK recruit's wide-ranging ability makes him the perfect pick down the batting order. He's proved his batting prowess and Chahar would look to further cement his position in the team. He could also be a regular face in India's T20 scheme of things. He had picked up Akeal Hosein's wicket in the first T20I.

8 Harshal Patel Like Chahar, Shardul adds firepower to the batting attack. He was recently brought for a massive ₹10.75 crore by Delhi Capitals and one would expect him to be a part of the T20 set-up. But Harshal's variations and cutters help him gain the upper hand. Also, it would help the team management strike a balance. Harshal was impressive in the previous game, picking two wickets from his four overs.

9 Ravi Bishnoi He turned out to be the showstopper in his first T20 International. Bishnoi snapped up two wickets for 17 runs in four overs and dismissed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell to jolt the opposition with twin blows. His exploits also earned him the Player of the Match Award and Bishnoi would hope to replicate the performance.

10 Yuzvendra Chahal India on Wednesday had two wrist spinners in the starting eleven. With the spin-friendly conditions in Kolkata, Chahal could feature in the final XI again. Also, Bishnoi's debut outing makes life for Kuldeep. Looks like fans will have to wait a while for the 'Kul-Cha' reunion in Indian colours.

11 Mohammed Siraj Fans questioned Bhuvneshwar Kumar's presence in the team composition despite being well past his prime. The experienced pacer has lately been a pale shadow of his old self. He also failed to leave a mark in the previous game and picked just one wicket while conceding 31 runs from four overs. Siraj was one of the star performers for India in the third ODI against the West Indies, picking three wickets for 29 runs. He might get the nod unless the team management persists with Bhuvneshwar.

India predicted XI for 2nd T20I: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Ravi Bishnoi 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammed Siraj