India Predicted XI vs WI 3rd T20: Ishan to be demoted, Shreyas Iyer set to replace Kohli as 3 big changes likely

India have a chance to record consecutive clean sweeps over the West Indies when the two teams face each other in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens. A thrilling eight-run win on Friday gave India a 2-0 lead in the series, having beaten West Indies 3-0 in the preceding ODI series.

India's fast bowlers withstood a spectacular, no-holds barred onslaught from West Indies in the second T20I to win by eight runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Eden Gardens on Friday. In Kieron Pollard’s 100th T20I, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell put together 100 runs in 60 balls to get West Indies from a seemingly hapless position to within sniffing distance of victory.

With the series already in the bag and Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant being given rest from the bio-bubble, India are expected to make significant changes.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for India:

1 Rohit Sharma: Rohit has said repeatedly that India have one eye on the T20 World Cup and so it is unlikely that he will demote himself for the third T20I. However, his opening partner may be different due to the absence of Pant, although the latter players in the middle order.

2 Ruturaj Gaikwad: With Ishan Kishan finding the going tough in this series, it won't be a surprise if the team management decides to give Gaikwad a chance at the top of the order. He has played T20Is so far and was in blistering form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December, scoring four centuries in his last five matches.

3 Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper): It wouldn't have been a surprise to find Ishan Kishan dropped had it not been for the fact that the absence of Rishabh Pant makes him the first-choice wicketkeeper. He could score just two runs in the second T20I before which he scored 35 off a whopping 42 balls in the first match and is desperately searching for form.

4 Shreyas Iyer: Rohit had admitted that it is unfair on Iyer that he is having to sit out. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will come in as a No.3 as a direct replacement for Kohli.

5 Suryakumar Yadav: While he had a rare failure in the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been India's most consistent hand in the middle order and is likely to be kept in the team so as to help him continue on that momentum.

6 Venkatesh Iyer: While the team's reluctance to allow him to bowl remains a mystery, Venkatesh showed his value in the lower middle order with useful knocks in the first and second matches. While he hit the winning runs in the first match, his 18-ball 33 was crucial to India crossing 180 in the second.

7 Harshal Patel: Harshal managed to keep his calm in the second T20I when the marauding Rovman Powell hit back to back sixes off him in the last over and saw India through to victory. Another player who India have probably earmarked for the T20 World Cup, it is likely that he will play the final T20I.

8 Deepak Chahar: Chahar has emerged as one of the lynchpins of the Indian T20 bowling attack and is likely to hold his own, particularly due to his ability with the bat, even when the likes of Jasprit Bumrah return to the squad.

9 Avesh Khan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the older player of the lot and has been involved with the team since their tour of South Africa so there is a chance that the management might opt to rest him and give Avesh Khan a chance. Avesh took the IPL by storm last season, finishing second on the Purple cap table and ahead of the likes of his Delhi Capitals team mate Kagiso Rabada. He is yet to make his debut for India and this might just be a good chance to give him a go.

10 Ravi Bishnoi: A contender for player of the series, Bishnoi's three wickets in the series thus far has made it a dream first international assignment for the 21-year-old.

11 Yuzvendra Chahal: His international graph may have gone through a few lows in recent years but Chahal has shown in this series that he remains one of the most effective spin bowlers in the world. He is also one wicket away from overtaking Jasprit Bumrah and becoming India's all-time highest wicket taker in T20Is

India predicted XI for third T20I: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

