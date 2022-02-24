India pummel Sri Lanka to take series lead

There was no Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in the ranks for different reasons, but it didn’t make a difference to India. This was Ishan Kishan’s day to shine. His starts weren’t swift enough against West Indies. Neither were they consolidated into bigger scores. First T20I against Sri Lanka though, Kishan was not only quick off the blocks but almost scored a hundred in the process. Riding his 56-ball 89 and three partnerships of 111, 44 and 44, India piled up a massive 199/2 that Sri Lanka never looked good enough to chase down. The only real resistance came in the form of an unbeaten fifty from Charith Asalanka as India deployed seven bowlers in a comprehensive 62-run win at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. In the process, India also brought up their 10th consecutive T20I victory, a record.

This Sri Lanka side is heavily depleted. Wanindu Hasaranga—their spin bowling allrounder who was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹10.75 crore in this IPL auction—has tested positive for Covid-19. Also injured are off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana and batter Kusal Mendis. The gap in bowling experience was particularly acute as India paced their innings to perfection from the powerplay to the slog overs. Rohit Sharma was the anchor of an emphatic 111-run opening stand as partner Ishan Kishan went hammer and tongs against a Sri Lanka bowling found wanting on many fronts. Not only did they start by hitting the wrong lengths, Sri Lanka also allowed width for Kishan to free his arms.

Six balls were all Kishan took to come up with his first boundary—crunching a wide full-toss from Chamika Karunaratne well wide of cover—before opening the floodgates on Sri Lanka. Karunaratne went for two consecutive boundaries in the same over before Lahiru Kumara’s medium pace was welcomed with a pulled six over square leg and a flicked boundary through midwicket. That triggered a period where India were going at almost 10 runs per over till Sharma fell in the 12th over. Barring a slog sweep to send Jeffrey Vandersay’s wrong 'un into the stands for a huge six, Sharma didn’t really go overboard with his strokes. With Kishan milking the bowling, Sharma comfortably rotated the strike till Kumara’s slower ball stayed low enough to sneak through his swing and disturb his stumps. It was a tepid end to an otherwise mature innings that saw Sharma go past Martin Guptill (3299 runs) and Virat Kohli (3296 runs) to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is (3307 runs).

Shreyas took time to get his eye in but started flaying the Sri Lanka bowling once he started connecting well. On 17 off his first 14 balls, Shreyas whacked 40 runs in the next 14 balls he faced, giving India the necessary fillip in the slog overs. Kishan too slowed down a bit before churning 14 runs off three Kumara deliveries in the 16th over. Next over though, he couldn’t quite get under a pull off Dasun Shanaka, spearing the ball in the sky for Janith Liyanage to run in from the midwicket boundary and complete the catch. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to No. 4 but Shreyas took bulk of the strike to pummel Sri Lanka’s bowling into submission

Sri Lanka’s chase fizzed out quickly as they lost opener Pathum Nissanka to a first ball duck off Bhuvneshwar Kumar before his partner Kamil Mishara was dismissed in the third over. Kumar (2/9) showed his class and Venkatesh Iyer yet again proved his utility with 2/36 as Sri Lanka were restricted to 137/6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep Sharad Deep is a principal correspondent based at Lucknow. He has spent 26 years in journalism and covers sports. ...view detail