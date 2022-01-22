'India should give these players opportunity': Gambhir wants 3 big changes in India XI after series defeat to SA

Team India faced a series defeat against South Africa as the side faced a largely one-sided defeat to the hosts in the second one-dayer in Paarl. After putting 287/7 on the board, the Indian bowlers disappointed once again as South Africa chased down the target with seven wickets to spare.

Quinton de Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) rose to the occasion with the bat to steer the hosts to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 37 each.

Following the disappointing defeat, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir called for big changes in the XI in the third and final ODI. Gambhir said since the game in Cape Town will be a dead rubber, the team management should give a run to its bench strength.

“Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravi Ashwin should be rested for the next match, and changes in the batting order aren't needed. Jayant Yadav should be given a chance along with seamers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. India need to develop their second-string team and gives chances to bowlers who can bowl above 140 kmph in South Africa,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"India have three-four options in their arsenal... Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. India should definitely give these players an opportunity. The third and final game can be termed as a dead rubber and it's a good chance for the team management to test its second string," said Gambhir on Star Sports in the post-match show.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar agreed with Gambhir on his suggestions and further cited Australia's example. The Aaron Finch-led side was not deemed as a favourite to win the T20 World Cup last year trophy due to its indifferent form.

"It's a rebuilding phase for the team. India should not get bogged down by the series defeat and think about the upcoming ones. Many people had written off Australia too before the T20 World Cup," added Bangar.

