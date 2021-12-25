'India start as favourites': Ex-South Africa captain backs Virat Kohli and co. to end wait for Test series win in SA

Team India returns to action in the longest format of the game on Sunday when the side takes on South Africa in a three-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the iconic Centurion and the series marks the return of a number of India's first-choice Test players, who were either rested or injured for the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand.

India had enjoyed terrific outings in the away Test series this year, with the side beating Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, and followed with a series lead with the same scoreline against England. However, South Africa remains the only Test-playing country where India are yet to register a series win. Hence, this series is considered by many as the team's final frontier.

Former South Africa Test captain Ali Bacher believes that India have a good chance of ending their streak, insisting the side has the “best pace attack.”

“The first two Tests are to be played in Centurion, which is nearly 5000 feet above sea level and the Wanderers, Johannesburg which is nearly 6000 feet above sea level. The rarefied atmosphere at these two Test grounds plus the fast bouncy pitches at the Wanderers and Super Sport Park generally favour fast bowlers. The current Indian team has the best pace attack I have seen in the past thirty years. Therefore, India will start as favourites for the first two Test matches," Bacher told News18.

The Test series between India and South Africa will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

