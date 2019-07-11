India team physio Patrick Farhart ends tenure, posts emotional farewell message

India physiotherapist Patrick Farhat’s tenure ended after the side crashed out of the World Cup with a semifinal loss to New Zealand and he bid adieu by thanking the BCCI for it support. India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future,” Farhat tweeted.

Farhat, who was with the team since 2015 alongwith India’s fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, had informed the BCCI that their stint with the national team would end after the World Cup.

Some Indian players took to social media to thank the Australian for his services and wish him luck for the future.

“Thank you for everything..You’re a great man!!Misteerrrrrrrrrrr Kennnnneedddyyyyyyyyyyy” Dhawal Kulkarani tweeted.

“You’re truly amazing ! Thanks for everything you’ve done for me . Best wishes to you n your family,” bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar said.

“You are a champion my friend,” said Surkumar Yadav who plays for Mumbai.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:54 IST