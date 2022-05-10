India to host Australia for 3 T20Is in September ahead of T20 World Cup

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side are likely to host Australia in a three-match T20I series at home later in September this year before they leave for the T20 World Cup in October which will be staged Down Under.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report in foxsports.com.au, "Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September."

The series will be India's fourth T20I contest after the end of the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and before the T20 World Cup. Following the IPL final, on May 29, India will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, which will be followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is.

ALSO READ: 'Out of nowhere Dhoni became captain. I was removed as vice-captain': Yuvraj on how Chappell row cost him IND captaincy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit's men will then leave for England where they will play the rescheduled fifth and final Test from 2021 tour, which was postponed last year due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on July 1. The 'Men in Blue' are then scheduled to play a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England.

In a nutshell, the Australia series will help the Indian team in gearing up for the showpiece event to be held in Australia in October and November this year. India had suffered a humiliating group-stage exit in the last edition of the tournament, in 2021 in the UAE.

Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail