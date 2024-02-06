Team India's first series post T20 World Cup tweaked as Zimbabwe come knocking

A new limited-overs series has been added in India's cricket calendar for 2024 which will take place right after the T20 World Cup as the Men in Blue will be touring Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series. This will mark India's first tour of the African nation after 2022 with Harare hosting all five games from July 6 to 14. The first two matches will be day games staring at 1PM India time, and the last a day-nighter starting 6PM. India are expected to field a relatively younger squad against Zimbabwe(Getty)

"We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year," Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said in a press release. "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: India cricket schedule for 2024 - All you need to know about series, tours, match dates for men's and women's team

This will mark the fifth instance of Zimbabwe hosting India for a T20I bilateral series since 2010. They toured in 2015 and 2016, returning victorious on both instances. Two years ago, India had toured Zimbabwe for a three-ODI series which marked the return of KL Rahul from injury as he lead the team to a 3-0 whitewash.

India's 2024 schedule could be tweaked

"The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said.

The series has been added of India's tour of Sri Lanka, which is expected to take place later that month, where the two teams are lined up to play three ODIs and three T20Is. This may now likely get pushed back to August as the widow is vacant before India host Bangladesh for a two-Test and three T20I tour at home. the following month in October, New Zealand are scheduled to come to India for a three-Test series before the Men in Blue gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.