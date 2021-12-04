India tour of South Africa postponed by 9 days, first Test to begin on December 26

India's tour of South Africa will now begin with revised dates, with the first Test now starting on December 26. In the original schedule, the first Test of the three-match series was scheduled to start 9 days earlier (December 17).

India will arrive in the country a week later than originally scheduled and start with the Boxing Day test, with two more five-day fixtures to be played in January.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the later start on Saturday following their Annual General Meeting.

The first two Tests of the series are originally scheduled for Johannesburg and Pretoria, but the venues are set to be revised and a decision on the same will be made in the next 48 hours.

No reasons for cutting the T20s have been given, but it is likely to do with the later start of the test series, which pushes the whole tour schedule out by a week.

The Netherlands opted to end their three-match ODI series in South Africa after the first game last month, though they stressed that was due to travel difficulties rather than any issues with the bio-secure environment the teams were in.

India A are currently in South Africa and completed the second of three unofficial tests against South Africa A on Friday. The third game is set to start on Monday.

(With inputs from agency)

