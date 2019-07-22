India tour of West Indies: Krunal Pandya keen to make mark in the Caribbean

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has been included in India’s squad for the three-match T20 series against West Indies that starts next month. Seen as a specialist for the shortest format, the older of the Pandya has played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians becoming the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League with four titles.

Playing a crucial role with both bat and ball, the left handed all-rounder has shown great maturity for the Blue Brigade over the years and his performances have helped him bag the India cap on 11 occasions in the past.

“The biggest turning point for me was to play for Mumbai Indians. It was there that I could showcase my talent. The amount of pressure you face in IPL is different. Winning the IPL gives a lot of satisfaction as you give in a lot during the tournament,” Pandya said during an interview to BCCI TV.

A regular on the ‘A’ tours, Pandya said that teh experience gained during tours outside India have helped him a lot.

“India A tours help a lot. I have played in South Africa, New Zealand and England. It always helps if you have the experience of playing in a country before touring with the senior team,” Pandya said.

With the ICC T20 World Cup slated for next year, the selectors will be looking at the performance of players from now on before creating a pool of probables who could make it to the showpiece event in Australia. Pandya is aware of the tough competition and is keen to make a mark from the upcoming series in West Indies itself.

“Looking forward to the West Indies tour as there is a lot of cricket to be played thereafter. I want to perform consistently with both bat and ball,” he said.

Asked what are the key attributes of the game that he would like to learn from captain Virat Kohli and the legendary MS Dhoni, Pandya said “ I want to learn about consistency and hunger from Virat Kohli. He starts from the scratch across all formats and in every match and gets runs for the team. Mahi bhai (Dhoni) is the best finisher that this game has ever seen and I would like to learn how to be patient and finish games for the team from him.”

Pandya has so far played 11 T20 internationals, scoring 70 runs and picking up 11 wickets.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 19:25 IST