IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: India look to clean up tail and restrict England under 300

IND U19 vs ENG U19, 2nd Youth Test Live Updates: The Ayush Mhatre-led India Colts will look to bundle out the hosts cheaply once they take the field on the second day of the second unofficial Test in Chelmsford. Rain played spoilsport on the first day of the contest, and hence just 62 overs were bowled. However, India were able to take seven wickets and keep the hosts in check. At Stumps on Day 1, England reached the score of 229/7 with Ekansh Singh and James Minto unbeaten on 66 and 18....Read More

For India, Aditya Rawat, RS Ambrish and Naman Pushpak returned with two wickets each, while Henil Patel also took one wicket. The opening day saw India get off to a rocking start as both the England openers Ben Dawkins and Adam Thomas were dismissed for a duck. Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky also disappointed as he walked back to the hut after scoring 16 runs off 26 balls. At one stage, England were reeling at 80/5 and the hosts were in danger of being bowled out cheaply.

However, skipper Thomas Rew, along with Ekansh Singh, led England's fightback, as the duo put on 90 runs for the sixth wicket. However, against the run of play, the England U19 skipper lost his wicket to Naman Pushpak for 59 off 79 balls. Ralphie Albert scored 16 runs before walking back to the hut.

In the end, Ekansh and James Minto ensured that England didn't lose any more wickets before the close of play on Day 1. Earlier, the first unofficial Test between these two teams ended in a draw as India and England piled on the runs in Beckenham.

Earlier, India won the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2, owing to a Vaibhav Suryavanshi carnage in which he scored 355 runs in the five-match series, including a 143-run knock in the fourth ODI.