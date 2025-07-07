IND U19 vs ENG U19 5th ODI Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi looks to continue domination over English bowlers

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates: It's time for another Vaibhav Suryavanshi show as India U19 team gears up for a scintillating clash against hosts England U19 in the series finale at Worcester. The visitors have already claimed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and will look to stamp complete authority over the English youngsters on Monday. After lighting up the IPL 2025, Suryavanshi has continued his sublime form in the Indian colours with the U19 team and in the last match, he smashed the record of fastest century in youth ODI by reaching the mark in 52 balls as India won the match by 55 runs. ...Read More

The left-handed swashbuckling opener scored 143 from 78 balls as India U19 posted a daunting 363 for 9 on the scoreboard after batting first. He also became the youngest-ever centurion in Youth ODIs globally, achieving the feat at 14 years and 100 days old. This innings, featuring 13 fours and 10 sixes, was instrumental in India sealing the five-match series.

Suryavanshi, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 season, emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout sensations. The 14-year-old prodigy amassed 252 runs in just seven matches, including a blistering century and a half-century. His standout performance came against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, where he smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls. That innings, featuring a 35-ball hundred, made him the youngest centurion in men’s T20 history and the second-fastest to reach a century in IPL, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Earlier, in the third Youth ODI, Suryavanshi delivered a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting, hammering 86 off just 31 balls. His whirlwind innings featured nine towering sixes and six boundaries, with his half-century coming off just 20 balls—making it the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Youth ODIs, narrowly behind Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball effort. Suryavanshi’s nine sixes also set a new benchmark, becoming the highest number of maximums struck by an Indian batter in a Youth ODI match.

Vihaan Malhotra also played a crucial supporting role in India U19's dominant victory in the fourth Youth ODI. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century grabbed headlines, Malhotra's composed 129 runs off 121 balls was equally vital in building India's formidable total. He smashed 15 fours and three sixes.