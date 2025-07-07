IND U19 vs ENG U19 5th ODI Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi looks to continue domination over English bowlers
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again as India aim to assert their dominance in the last match of the ODI series.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates: It's time for another Vaibhav Suryavanshi show as India U19 team gears up for a scintillating clash against hosts England U19 in the series finale at Worcester. The visitors have already claimed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and will look to stamp complete authority over the English youngsters on Monday. After lighting up the IPL 2025, Suryavanshi has continued his sublime form in the Indian colours with the U19 team and in the last match, he smashed the record of fastest century in youth ODI by reaching the mark in 52 balls as India won the match by 55 runs. ...Read More
The left-handed swashbuckling opener scored 143 from 78 balls as India U19 posted a daunting 363 for 9 on the scoreboard after batting first. He also became the youngest-ever centurion in Youth ODIs globally, achieving the feat at 14 years and 100 days old. This innings, featuring 13 fours and 10 sixes, was instrumental in India sealing the five-match series.
Suryavanshi, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 season, emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout sensations. The 14-year-old prodigy amassed 252 runs in just seven matches, including a blistering century and a half-century. His standout performance came against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, where he smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls. That innings, featuring a 35-ball hundred, made him the youngest centurion in men’s T20 history and the second-fastest to reach a century in IPL, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.
Earlier, in the third Youth ODI, Suryavanshi delivered a jaw-dropping display of power-hitting, hammering 86 off just 31 balls. His whirlwind innings featured nine towering sixes and six boundaries, with his half-century coming off just 20 balls—making it the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in Youth ODIs, narrowly behind Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball effort. Suryavanshi’s nine sixes also set a new benchmark, becoming the highest number of maximums struck by an Indian batter in a Youth ODI match.
Vihaan Malhotra also played a crucial supporting role in India U19's dominant victory in the fourth Youth ODI. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century grabbed headlines, Malhotra's composed 129 runs off 121 balls was equally vital in building India's formidable total. He smashed 15 fours and three sixes.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: England’s left-arm pacer James Minto found himself at the receiving end of Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive onslaught in the sixth over. The young Indian batter unleashed a brutal assault, smashing three towering sixes and a crisp boundary to plunder 23 runs off the over. Minto, who had started steadily, was left rattled as Suryavanshi shifted gears and sent the ball flying to all parts, turning the tide firmly in India’s favour early in the innings.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: Vihaan Malhotra played a pivotal role in India U19’s commanding win in the fourth Youth ODI, providing the perfect foil to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive century. While Suryavanshi stole the spotlight with his record-breaking knock, Malhotra's calm and composed 129 off 121 balls was equally instrumental in setting up India’s mammoth total. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes, showcasing maturity and control as he anchored the innings and ensured the momentum never dipped.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: Vaibhav Suryavanshi said he was inspired to watch Shubman Gill carrying on nonchalantly after making a hundred, and wants to emulate the Indian Test skipper in future matches.
"I got a lot of inspiration from him (Gill) because I saw the game. After making 100 and 200, he didn't leave the game and took the team ahead," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI on its 'X' account.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: In the fourth Youth ODI against England, Naman Pushpak delivered a disciplined and impactful bowling performance for India U19. Operating with control and accuracy, the young right-arm seamer applied consistent pressure on the English batters during the middle overs and claimed three wickets.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been head and shoulders above the rest in the series, emerging as the runaway leading run-scorer with 322 runs in just four games. Averaging an impressive 80.50 and striking at a staggering 198.76, the 14-year-old has already notched up a century and a fifty, showcasing his dominance and consistency at the crease.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: Ayush Mhatre’s form continues to be a concern, with just 26 runs across three innings in the ongoing series. He began with a 21-ball 30 in the first ODI but followed it up with a first-ball duck in the second. After sitting out the third game, Mhatre returned for the fourth ODI, only to falter again, managing just 5 off 14 deliveries.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again as India aim to assert their dominance in the ongoing series. The young sensation, fresh off a string of explosive performances, has quickly become the backbone of the Indian batting line-up. With his fearless strokeplay and growing maturity, Suryavanshi is expected to play a pivotal role as India look to build momentum and firmly stamp their authority in the contest.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Updates 5th ODI India vs England: Vaibhav Suryavanshi extended his sensational form in the fourth Youth ODI with a breathtaking 143 off just 78 deliveries. The teenage prodigy shattered the record for the fastest century in Youth ODIs, bringing up his hundred in a mere 52 balls. In doing so, he also etched his name in the history books as the youngest player to score a century in Youth ODIs worldwide, achieving the milestone at just 14 years and 100 days.
