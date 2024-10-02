Explore
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Highlights: Australia Under-19 lead by 107 runs with 6 wickets remaining

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 2, 2024 9:20 AM IST
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Australia Under-19 lead by 107 runs with 6 wickets remaining
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score:

    First Innings

    null Score - 293/10 in 71.4 overs


    null batting performance
    Aidan O Connor 61(70)
    Riley Kingsell 53(77)
    Mohammed Enaan 17-48-3
    Samarth N 13.4-49-3

    Second Innings

    null Score - 296/10 in 62.4 overs


    null batting performance
    Vaibhav Suryavanshi 104(62)
    Vihan Malhotra 76(108)
    Vishwa Ramkumar 18-79-4
    Thomas Brown 15.4-79-3

    Third Innings

    null Score - 110/4 in 39.0 overs


    null batting performance
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: There will be no commentary available for this match.

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth Test (Day3) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
    1st Youth Test (Day3) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024 between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 to be held at To Be Confirmed at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

