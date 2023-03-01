Umpire Nitin Menon blasted for being 'biased' towards Virat Kohli, 'saving' Rohit Sharma in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy isn't proving out to be a nightmare just for the Indian batters. Umpire Nitin Menon, officiating the Indore Test between India and Australia is enduring an equally horrible outing. Menon has been dealt several rough hands, all inside the first session on Day 1 at the Holkar Stadium. Menon's error in judgment saved Rohit Sharma not out twice when – both in the first over of the match – and declared Ravindra Jadeja out LBW when he clearly had a big inside edge.

The only call Menon got right was his decision to give Virat Kohli out LBW for 22 as the former India captain looked to flick the ball but was caught flush in front of the stumps, the review not able to save him. However, Menon's off day was enough for fans to draw out swords at the umpire. Users on Twitter flooded the social media network with a bunch of memes jokes and satirical takes highlighting his attempts to 'save' Rohit and 'biased' treatment towards Kohli.

Here are some of the reactions:

Menon erred on the first ball of the Test itself, when he remained unmoved even as Rohit nicked Mitchell Starc to wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb. Two balls later, Menon missed an LBW shout against Rohit when replay clearly showed three reds. Surprisingly, even Australia missed taking the opportunity and opted against DRS.

The whole anti-Menon movement started on Twitter during the last Test when a dubious decision in the first innings in Delhi sent Kohli back for 44. Menon had given Kohli out LBW as the ball seemed to have hit the batter's bat and pad the same time. Even though Kohli took the DRS, the replay showed it was too close for TV umpire Richard Illingworth to determine whether the ball had struck the bat first, and hence, the on-field decision was not reversed and Kohli, clearly disappointed with the decision, walked back and was seen all animated watching the replay from the dressing room.

The matter did not end there. Soon when India came to bowl, Kohli could be seen walking straight to Menon and the two were conversing over what looked to be about the controversial call.

