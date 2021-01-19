IND USA
India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's miracle at the Gabba
Indian players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)
cricket

India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's miracle at the Gabba

Stringing together an inexperienced eleven, India stood up to intimidating bowling on a fifth day pitch to defeat Australia by three wickets in the last hour of the fourth Test in Brisbane and win the Test series 2-1.
By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:04 PM IST

A tied series would have been as good as victory. But this team doesn’t know how to take a step back. Please celebrate the new India, where the young and the old forge partnerships that win matches, break records and long-standing myths. Stringing together an inexperienced eleven, India stood up to intimidating bowling on a fifth day pitch to defeat Australia by three wickets in the last hour of the fourth Test in Brisbane and win the Test series 2-1. This is India's first back-to-back series wins in Australia, or for that matter, overseas against any major team.

Set up by a flourishing 91 by opener Shubman Gill, India rode a gritty fifty from Cheteshwar Pujara before Rishabh Pant guided the team through the final session with a scintillating 89 to fashion their greatest comeback win since the epic 2001 series at home. The Gabba too has fallen after 32 years. Australia had not lost a Test here since 1988. Now they have. Fortune has favoured the brave, giving cricket a Test series to remember.

ALSO READ | Is this India's greatest Test win?

This was India’s second successive Test series win in Australia but undoubtedly a sweeter memory. It was deemed impossible to salvage the tour after being shot out for 36 in Adelaide. And then there was the ever-growing list of absentees. No Virat Kohli, no Mohammad Shami, no Umesh Yadav, no Jasprit Bumrah, no Ravichandran Ashwin, no Ravindra Jadeja and no Hanuma Vihari. By the time India had reached Brisbane, they were left with a couple of net bowlers and three fast bowlers with a total experience of three Tests. Yet they competed every session with a rampaging Australia team that refused to change their jaded bowling line-up.

Rubbers against the most competitive team in the business are supposed to be won like this, working out every session, every day, every Test till it all comes down to a final grapple. You know the gloves will be off then. No one will take a step back. That’s the beauty of Test cricket. India persevered, batted with grit and bowled with heart till it boiled down to the last day. The target was 328. At the crease was Gill and Pujara. Bring it on, they said, with techniques as different as chalk and cheese. Gill looked imperious, right from the moment he slashed Josh Hazlewood for a boundary behind point. When he came down the track to Nathan Lyon to drive him with authority, India were well and truly on their way. Pujara, as usual, took his time. And he absorbed the blows as well. He was hit at least ten times--on the front and back of his helmet, arms, on the elbow and flush on the fingers of his bottom hand. He was in pain but he didn’t flinch.

By the second session, Australia knew this wasn’t looking good. They started panicking in the 46th over when Gill belligerently pulled Mitchell Starc for a six and followed it up by slashing him for a boundary. Pujara too joined the party. That over went for 20 runs and changed the tide of the game. Till then, India were scoring gingerly. The first session produced 79 runs. But they ramped up the run rate to almost four, adding 100 runs in the second session. Gill missed out on a deserving century but Ajinkya Rahane didn’t let the momentum drop. By the time the third session had set in, the series was set up for a gripping finale. This was Test cricket at its simmering best, Pujara refusing to fall at one end while Pant slowly chipped away at the target.

Australia threw everything at India. They probably over-bowled Pat Cummins after Starc was considerably neutralised by the counterattack. Time Paine too may have missed a difficult chance to stump Pant, with Lyon’s ball rearing from length, but India were slowly steering themselves into a winning position. When the new ball was taken right after 80 overs, India needed 100 runs from a minimum 20 overs. Second ball of the 81st over, Cummins got the ball to jack in and hit Pujara high on his back leg. Reviews showed the ball to go over stumps but the umpire’s call was in favour of Australia. It proved once again that only a spectacular delivery can get rid of Pujara, not bodily pain.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

An enthralling cat and mouse game between Australia’s pacers and Pant ensued, with the wicketkeeper-batsman hitting through the line every time the new ball was being pitched up. The ploy might seem obvious since the new ball fetches quicker runs. Now take a minute to understand the situation. On paper, Pant and Mayank Agarwal make up India’s last recognised batting pair. Despite what happened in the first innings, you don’t want Shardul Thakur or Washington Sundar waging a battle with the tail. As a batsman you have to conserve wickets and score as well. It doesn’t get more real than this.

And trust Australia to keep going at India. The desperation of a failed review turned into joy within a ball when Agarwal slapped Cummins straight to Matthew Wade at short cover. Out came Sundar brandishing the same fearlessness that gave India a 123-run seventh-wicket stand in the first innings. They kept playing balls on merit and the runs kept trickling in as India stitched a 53-run partnership. Australia imploding on the field was just a matter of time. By the time Sundar was dismissed, all they could afford was wry smiles. It was fitting that Pant scored the winning runs. You may not be sure about Pant behind the stumps, but you definitely want him in front.

