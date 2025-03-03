India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS on TV, online

It will be a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final as India and Australia gear up to play the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Both India and Australia are undefeated in the eight-team tournament. However, Rohit Sharma and co. hold the clear advantage as they know the surface really well and have been in Dubai for two weeks. India will take on Australia in the 1st semi-final of the Champions Trophy. (AFP)

India topped Group A after registering victories against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. On the other hand, Steve Smith-led Australia finished second in Group B after winning against England. The side's other two fixtures against South Africa and Afghanistan were abandoned due to rain.

Varun Chakaravarthy was the star of the show as he returned with five wickets against New Zealand and the management have a clear selection headache. Speaking of Australia, opening batter Matthew Short was ruled out on the eve of the game, and Cooper Connolly has been named his replacement.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

