India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Gayakwad removes Garth as AUS W crumble in 1st session, 9 down

India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are in the driving seat of winning the one-off Test match against Australia on Sunday. Hosts India are dominating the mighty Australian side on what is expected to be a thrilling final day at the Wankhede Stadium ...Read More in Mumbai. Harmanpreet's golden arm gave Team India an edge over Australia as the skipper bagged two late wickets to put the hosts on top yesterday. Australia Women only led India by 46 runs in its second innings when the visitors resumed the penultimate day of the one-off Test at Wankhede. Giving India an early breakthrough on Day 4 of the red-ball encounter, Pooja Vastrakar got the better of Ashleigh Gardner in her first over.

India-Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia Women's captain Alyssa Healy (PTI)