India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Gayakwad removes Garth as AUS W crumble in 1st session, 9 down
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are in the driving seat to win the one-off Test against Australia at Wankhede.
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are in the driving seat of winning the one-off Test match against Australia on Sunday. Hosts India are dominating the mighty Australian side on what is expected to be a thrilling final day at the Wankhede Stadium ...Read More in Mumbai. Harmanpreet's golden arm gave Team India an edge over Australia as the skipper bagged two late wickets to put the hosts on top yesterday. Australia Women only led India by 46 runs in its second innings when the visitors resumed the penultimate day of the one-off Test at Wankhede. Giving India an early breakthrough on Day 4 of the red-ball encounter, Pooja Vastrakar got the better of Ashleigh Gardner in her first over.
Earlier on Day 3, India captain Harmanpreet returned game-changing figures of 2 for 23 to make life difficult for the Australian side in the one-off Test match. Harmanpreet brought herself on in the third session. The India skipper first cleaned up Tahlia McGrath (73) before dismissing Alyssa Healy (32) to stage India's comeback on Day 3 of the Test match. Harmanpreet made headlines when she fired a throw at Healy before appealing against the batter for obstructing the field. On the next ball, she dismissed Healy. Harmanpreet and Co. posted 406 in the 1st innings. India’s first-innings total is the highest-ever in Test cricket against Australian women.
- Dec 24, 2023 10:47 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT! AUS WRAP UP!
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 OUT! DONE AND DUSTED! Gayakwad tosses it up, wide of the crease. Jonassen tries to defend, but ball goes between bat-pad and hits the stumps!
Jonassen b Gayakwad 9 (42)
AUS W: 261 (105.4), lead by 74 runsDec 24, 2023 10:38 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT! WHAT A DELIVERY!
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: WHAT A DELIVERY! An in-drifter by Gayakwad, from round the wicket. She pitches it on middle, and it spins past Garth's defensive stance, past the outside edge, and it hits the off stump!
Garth b Gayakwad 4 (8)
AUS W: 260/9 (103.3), lead by 73 runsDec 24, 2023 10:33 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live Score: IND lose all their reviews!
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: 4 runs in this over as India also lose all their reviews! In the third ball, Sneh sent a yorker length delivery, which looked like hit the pad first. India appealed but it was turned down. Then they reviewed it, and showed that that there was no bat involved. Ball tracking showed it was missing leg so India lost all their reviews!
AUS W: 260/8 (103), lead by 73 runsDec 24, 2023 10:21 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT!! ANOTHER WICKET!
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: A flighted full length delivery by Sneh and King goes forward to defend. It hits the lower half of her bat and hits her own stumps!
King b Sneh 0 (1)
AUS W: 251/8 (100.3), lead by 64 runsDec 24, 2023 10:19 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live Score: OUT!!
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: A good delivery by Sneh, drifting down leg. Sutherland sweeps it and the ball goes up for a simple catch for Bhatia!
Sutherland c Bhatia b Sneh 27 (102)
AUS W: 251/7 (100.2), lead by 64 runsDec 24, 2023 10:03 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: Vastrakar and Renuka working in tandem
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: Australia Women have extended their lead to 60 runs. Since Ashleigh Gardner's departure, Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen have added 14 runs off the last 26 balls. Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Thakur are working in tandem for the hosts. AUS W 247/6 after 96 overs. Sneh Rana has been brought into the attack by skipper Harmanpreet for the 96th over.Dec 24, 2023 09:53 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: Sutherland scores first runs of the day!
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: Three runs taken on the final ball of the 92nd over as Australia are up and running on Day 4 of the one-off Test in Mumbai. Renuka conceded 3 runs in her 10th over. Jess Jonassen has joined Annabel Sutherland, who is batting on 15 off 79 balls. AUS 239/6 in 93.5 overs. Australia Women lead India by 52 runs.Dec 24, 2023 09:42 AM IST
India vs Australia one-off Test Day 4 Live score: OUT! Early breakthrough for India
Gardner departs early! India have bagged a wicket in the second over of the 1st session. Renuka Thakur Singh started the day with a maiden. After the pacer, Vastrakar opened the attack from the other end and she removed Gardner for 7 off 27 balls. AUS 233/6 in 91. 5 overs.Dec 24, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. only need to take seven more wickets to further boost their chances of registering a comfortable win over Australia in the one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was stumps on Day 3 when India restricted Australia W to 233-5 in 90 overs. Pooja Vastrakar leaked just 2 runs in the final over of the day's play yesterday. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner are holding the fort for the visitors and Australia extended its lead to 46 runs for the penultimate day of the one-off Test match at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Share this articleTopics
