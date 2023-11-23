India vs Australia live streaming, 1st T20I: When, where, how to watch IND vs AUS on TV and online

India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming: Days after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, Team India is up for their next assignment, which is a five-match T20I series against Australia. The series serves as a litmus test for young guns as the focus quickly shifts from one World Cup to the other. With the T20 World Cup lined up for next year and many senior pros rested, the management will look to test the few talents, who have risen above the ranks after a rich haul in IPL. India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming(PTI)

Australia, on the other hand, will now look to carry forward the momentum heading into the series after stunning India by six wickets in the World Cup finale. Travis Head, who emerged as Australia's match-winner in the summit clash, is part of the squad. Glenn Maxwell, who blasted a double century against Afghanistan battling pain, is another leading member of the Australian squad.

If we look at the Indian camp, Suryakumar Yadav is the only player from their World Cup final XI. He will also captain the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the other members of the World Cup squad, picked for this series.

Young guns like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh will India's charge against an Australian side that will be led by Matthew Wade.

Here are the live streaming details of the India vs Australia encounter:

When is the India vs Australia 1st T20I being played?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Where is the India vs Australia 1st T20I being played?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st T20I start?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

What TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

