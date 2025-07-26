Search Search
India vs Australia Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: When and where to watch live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 10:18 am IST

India Champions vs Australia Champions Live Telecast and Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2025: Here are all the details for the WCL match. 

The India Champions are desperate for a win as they are at the bottom of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament. The Yuvraj Singh-led side will next square off against Brett Lee's Australia Champions, and it is now or never for the Indian lineup. India's first fixture against Pakistan was cancelled because of social media outrage, and then the side lost their match against AB de Villiers' South Africa Champions.

Here are all the details for the WCL match between India and Australia(PTI)
India will play against England on Sunday, and it is fair to say that the matches against Australia and England are must-wins for the side if it is to have any hopes of reaching the semi-final.

Squads:

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve O'Keefe, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle, John Hastings, Rob Quiney, Moises Henriques

Here are all the details for WCL 2025 match between India Champions and Australia Champions:

When will the India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the Australia Champions will be played on Saturday, July 26. The match will start at 5 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match be held?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the Australia Champions will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

Where to catch the live telecast of the India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the Australia Champions will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match?

The WCL 2025 match between the India Champions and the Australia Champions can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Follow Us On