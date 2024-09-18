India vs Bangladesh 2024: Full IND vs BAN Test and T20I schedule, venues, match timings

The Indian men's cricket team rarely get a break of over a month in their schedule but that is exactly what they are returning from as they host Bangladesh in two Test matches and three T20Is. It is India's first assignment since the end of their ODI series in Sri Lanka on August 7. It is also India's first Test series since their series against England that ended on March 7 this year. Among the great talking points in the Test series is the return of Rishabh Pant.(PTI)

The tour consists of two Test matches in Chennai and Kanpur followed by three T20Is in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad. The Chennai Test starts on Thursday while the Kanpur Test will begin on September 27. The first T20I in Gwalior will be held on October 6, followed by the second in Delhi on October 9 and the third in Hyderabad on October 12.

Among the great talking points in the Test series is the return of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is expected to be right back in the squad, thus playing his first Test since December 2022. Before the car crash that forced a break of over a year in his career, Pant was among the most destructive batters in Test cricket and arguably India's most consistent batter for two years before that.

Date Fixture Venue September 19 India vs Bangladesh 1st Test MA Chidambadaram Stadium, Chennai September 27 India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul were exceptional as wicketkeeper-batters in India and South Africa respectively in Pant's absence but it is no surprise that the 26-year-old has been brought back as soon as he was ready for Test cricket. While Jurel will be on the bench, Rahul will be back in the squad as a pure batter, with head coach Gautam Gambhir indicating that Sarfaraz Khan may have to wait for his chance to arrive.

Thus far, only the squad for the first Test has been announced and that threw up the surprise inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected to be rested for this series as well. With the big five-match Test series in Australia coming up this year and the Champions Trophy shortly after that, Bumrah was rested for all international assignments after the 2024 T20 World Cup final and was allowed to sit out to the Duleep Trophy as well. He was expected to return for the three-match Test series against New Zealand but the fact that he has been included in the squad for the first Test shows how serious India are taking the threat of a buoyant Bangladesh.

Date Fixture Venue October 6, 2024 India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I New Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, Gwalior October 9. 2024 India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi October 12, 2024 India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The conditions that were dished out the last time Bangladesh toured India favoured pacers and if that is also the case this time around, Akash Deep could feature in a three-pronged pace attack including Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, that remains quite unlikely and so Kuldeep Yadav is expected to complete the spin trio along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Squads for the first Test:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana