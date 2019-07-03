India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli posts inspirational message after qualifying for semi-finals

After their convincing win against Bangladesh, Indian captain Virat Kohli was a satisfied man with his side and that they had to work very hard for the win, but is now happy with the qualification sign. ‘I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game. We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw ‘Q’ (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now,’ the captain said after the match.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Kohli posted a picture of his side with the caption: What a unit. We march on. Jai hind

What a unit. We march on. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uDiih3fFiD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

India went in with five bowlers and the captain said it was a gamble they were willing to take and he was happy, it paid off in the end.

ALSO READ: Sachin passes verdict on Dhoni’s approach after innings against Bangladesh

“Playing with five bowlers was a gamble but we had to change the combinations because of the ground dimensions. We wanted to try out a perfect combination when we play with such a small boundary, as we can’t be playing with the same combination for every pitch and every dimension we play. So we needed to be a bit flexible and we got the result today,” he further added.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:33 IST