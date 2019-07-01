India vs Bangladesh Live streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

The Virat Kohli-led India suffered a setback when they lost to the hosts England in Edgbaston on Sunday. The defeat exposed India’s dependency on the top order and their fidgety middle-order, which left a lot to be demanded. Now up against Bangladesh in their next contest, the men in blue will have to adjust quickly to put on a better front, especially with Vijay Shankar getting ruled out due to a toe injury, and Mayank Agarwal being called as his replacement.

Bangladesh, still, have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals, and India will look to end their hopes by pulling off an easy win and booking a spot for themselves.

Where is India vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

At what time does the India vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (July 2).

Where to watch live coverage of India vs Bangladesh match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Bangladesh match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

Jul 01, 2019 18:02 IST