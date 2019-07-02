India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Tamim Iqbal joins elite ODI list for Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap when he took to the field against India in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Tamim became only the fourth cricketer from his nation to feature in 200 matches in the 50-over format of the game. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Before Tamim, only Mashrafe Murtaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib-Al-Hasan had played 200 ODIs for Bangladesh and the stylish southpaw has joined the trio in this illustrious list. Mahmudullah completes this top five list for the ‘Bangla Tigers’.

Click here for India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE

Most ODIs for Bangladesh -

214: Mashrafe Mortaza

212: Musfiqur Rahim

205: Shakib Al Hasan

200: Tamim Iqbal

181: Mahmudullah

Tamim got off to a bad start in his milestone match after India won the toss and elected to bat first. Tamim dropped an easy catch to hand India opener Rohit Sharma a lifeline in just the fifth over of the game.

India made two changes to the team that lost to hosts England on Sunday. Batsman Dinesh Karthik and fit-again paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the cut in place of Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav, with India needing to win one of their remaining two group matches to guarantee a place in the last four.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of massive record

Bangladesh also made two changes, with Rubel Hossain coming in for Mehidy Hasan while Mahmudullah failed a fitness test on his calf tear and was replaced by Sabbir Rahman. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he would also have batted first had he won the toss in a must-win game for his side.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 15:14 IST