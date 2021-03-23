Twitter reacts to Krunal Pandya's blistering 50 on debut and KL Rahul's return to form

It has been a debut to remember so far for the elder Pandya as Krunal smashed the fastest-ever fifty on debut in ODI cricket in the first ODI against England in Pune on Monday.

Krunal, who walked out to the centre in the 41st over after the dismissal of brother Hardik, looked in excellent touch throughout his innings. The southpaw's 31-ball 58 was laced with seven fours and two sixes. Not only did he help the hosts recover from a slow period between overs 36 and 41, where India scored 13 runs in five overs, but he also inspired his partner KL Rahul to open up his arms and play his shots.

Coming on the back of four lowly scores of 1,0,0 and 14 in the T20I series, Rahul was under pressure to perform. Rahul started off slow and took some time to find his feet. By the time he did, Krunal was scoring freely on the other end that allowed him to break through the shackles.

The duo put on 112-runs for the sixth wicket as India sailed to 317/5. Earlier, in the day, Shikhar Dhawan scored 98 off 106 balls, missing out on his 18th ODI century by two runs, while skipper Virat Kohli scored a brisk 60-ball 56. The winner of this contest will take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.