India vs England: Date, timing, rules of India's warm-up match vs County XI announced

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will play a three-day warm-up match against a County Championship XI starting on July 20 to prepare for the five-match Test series against England, announced Durham Cricket. The match will be played at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street, Durham. The Indian cricketers, who were on a three-week break after the WTC final loss to New Zealand are set to travel to Durham to play their only practice match before the Test series starts from August 4.

“Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Emirates Riverside will host India against a County Championship XI as the tourists prepare for their test series against England later this summer,” Durham said in statement.

The match, which will begin on 11 am local time and 3:30 pm IST, will be played behind closed doors.

The County side also confirmed that Team India will be using the Emirates Ground as their base to prepare for the first Test, which will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

“The world number two test side will use Emirates Riverside as a home venue for their preparations this summer, and will get underway with a three-day game against a county select on Tuesday 20 July,” the statement added.

The three-day game will see a number of players from the county circuit feature as they go up against the Indian national side.

“Durham Cricket have the pleasure of streaming all three days’ of play via the Durham Cricket YouTube channel bringing you multi-camera coverage of all the action.

The club working in partnership with 5 live, will bring live coverage with BBC journalists Kevin Howells and Mark Church along with former Indian first class cricketer Abhishek Jhunjhunwala joining the commentary team,” it further said.

Meanwhile, a cricketer in the 23-member Indian touring side tested positive for Covid-19. The name of the cricketer was not disclosed but it was reported that he will not travel to Durham with the rest of team for the warm-up match. He will instead be in self-isolation before regaining full fitness and joining the squad back again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON