‘That helped us quite a lot’: Dilip Vengsarkar explains why Indian batsmen fare much better against spin bowling
- The four-match Test series has been decided by the quality of spin bowling as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have turned the advantage in India’s favour.
The spinners have dominated India vs England Test series. The four-match Test series has been decided by the quality of spin bowling as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have turned (pun intended) the advantage in India’s favour. Apart from the first Test, England batsmen have been unable to cope with the guile of the Indian spinners as they have failed to get past the score of 200 in their last 5 innings in 3 Tests.
Meanwhile, Indian batsmen have fared much better in the last two Test matches as the likes of Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant have managed to score runs on turning tracks in Chennai and Ahmedabad.
READ | 'Guess what, I found a way': Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'
Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar has explained how batsmen should tackle spin bowling and why Indian batsmen fare much better against spin.
"The advantage for us (India) was that we are used to playing local cricket and domestic cricket against quality spinners. So that helped us quite a lot. Basically, when you see that the ball is seaming or turning, you have to work hard for runs. When the ball is spinning, one should play very late and ensure not to jab at the ball. Also, you need to ensure that bat is your first line of defence," Vengsarkar said, as quoted by Times of India.
"You allow the ball to turn or bounce or whatever (it is doing). It also comes out of habit. Suppose if you can't work out the ball from the bowler's hand, you can then work out from the air and the spinning of the seam. These things you develop only after playing and getting into a habit. We play quality spinners at domestic level. That helps us a lot."
India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1. If they win or draw the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, then they will qualify for the World Test Championship final.
