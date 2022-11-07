'Key for us will be...': Rohit Sharma makes huge statement as Team India returns to semi-final stage at T20 World Cup

Dishing out another clinical performance in the 2022 edition of the showpiece event on Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India hammered Zimbabwe to return to the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2016. Champions in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, the Men In Blue sealed their berth for the knockout round before Rohit and Co. lock horns with Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

South Africa's shock defeat to the Netherlands paved the way for India to enter the semi-final stage of the showpiece event. Arch-rivals Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet England and New Zealand in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. With Virat Kohli-starrer Team India set to take on England at the same venue for a place in the final, Indian skipper Rohit observed that he is expecting a ‘good challenge’ from the Three Lions in the penultimate clash of the ICC event.

“(About the semifinal against England) The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We have played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do,” Rohit said after India's comfortable win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The veteran Indian opener also lauded Suryakumar Yadav, who is batting like a dream at the T20 World Cup. The middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 61 off just 25 balls to help Rohit-led India post the match-winning total of 186-5 in 20 overs. Team India will meet former champions England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

"It is going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly. They (fans) have been brilliant, coming and watching us. Almost everywhere we have gone, we have got full house. We expect nothing less in the semifinal. Hats off to them, on behalf of the team I want to thank them," the Indian skipper concluded.

