India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs IRE on TV, online and for free

After comprehensively beating Bangladesh in their sole warm-up game of the tournament, Team India finally begins its T20 World Cup campaign when they take on Ireland on the only match of the day. Ireland, along with India, Pakistan, USA and Canada are placed in Group A, which makes their qualification for the Super 8 a mere formality. India's Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh play football during a practice session(Surjeet Yadav)

Still, in a tournament as big as the World Cup and the format being as fickle as T20, nothing can be taken for granted. Historically, Ireland have never beaten India ever, in any format. But they have defeated Pakistan, as recently as last month. So count them out at your own peril.

As the format demands, two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8s. After that, the top four sides will battle it out in the two semi-finals. India and Ireland played a T20I series last year, which marked the return of Jasprit Bumrah, as captain, from a career-threatening stress fracture in the back. As India sealed the three-match series 2-0 with the final game washed out due to rain, Bumrah has pretty much been untouchable ever since.

India have plenty to ponder heading into their T20 World Cup opener, beginning with the opening combination. In all likelihood, Rohit Sharma is set to have a new partner in Virat Kohli, which gives them the liberty to bat Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3. Unfortunate as it may be for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but that seems to be the likely combination as of now. The youngster played no part in the warm-up game either.

India's road to realising their dream of winning the World Cup starts today. Don't take your eyes off it.

Here are the live-streaming details of the India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match:

When will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch the live broadcast of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The live broadcast of the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.