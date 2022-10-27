Home / Cricket / India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NED match online and on TV

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NED match online and on TV

Published on Oct 27, 2022 07:53 AM IST

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: Check full details on when, where and how to watch IND vs NED match live online and on TV

Team India kicked off their campaign at the T20 World Cup in style with a four wicket win over archrivals Pakistan on Sunday(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India kicked off its campaign at the T20 World Cup in style with a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The Men in Blue are now all set to face Netherlands in their second match on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and co. would look to continue the winning momentum and also try to improve their net run rate with a big win over an inexperienced Dutch side.

India would take the field with renewed confidence following a dramatic victory against Pakistan. After the side's openers failed to make a mark, it was Virat Kohli who proved the difference between the two teams; he remained unbeaten on 82, forging an important 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya (40) as India chased down the 160-run target on the final delivery.

With the ball, India produced an impressive performance as the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar worked in tandem to put the Pakistan batters on backfoot. Hardik Pandya also dished out a strong performance with the ball, taking three crucial wickets. However, India wouldn't take the Dutch side lightly, especially considering the number of upsets in the tournament.

Here are the live streaming details of the match between India and Netherlands:-

When will the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 27, 2022. at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Where will the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

