India vs New Zealand: Brendom McCullum predicts what target will be difficult for Kohli & Co to chase

The first ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was interrupted by rain on Tuesday and will resume from the point it stopped on Wednesday, which is the reserve day for the completion of the match. While forecast for the day is not that bright, with rain expected to play spoilsport yet again, former New Zealand skipper Brendom McCullum predicted what could be a stiff target for India to chase at Manchester if India do get to play full 50 overs.

New Zealand were stranded on an overnight score of 211/5 in 46.1 overs with Ross Taylor still at the crease and McCullum feels the Kiwis need to score at 10 runs an over in the remaining 3.5 overs to get to the score 250 runs to get a psychological boost in a crunch match. He took to Twitter and posted his thoughts.

“Around 250 would never be enough in a bilateral series between these two teams on this surface but in a World Cup semi final....it may just be!” McCullum wrote.

Around 250 would never be enough in a bilateral series between these two teams on this surface but in a World Cup semi final....it may just be! 🧐 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) July 9, 2019

The assessment might be a little too hopeful from the former Kiwi skipper, given the fact that India is playing 7 recognised batsmen, but it is not unfounded. Teams have struggled to chase down targets in this tournament so far and the pressure of a World Cup semi-final could add to the tension.

Also, overcast conditions and a heavy downpour will ensure conditions are conducive for seam and swing bowling and in Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, the Kiwis have two pacers who can trouble the Indian top order, as they did in the warm-up fixture last month.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:46 IST