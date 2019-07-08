India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019:Top five player battles - Rohit Sharma face Trent Boult challenge

The spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 final will be at stake when India take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the tournament in Manchester on Tuesday. India topped the group stage with 15 points and an impressive net run rate of +0.809. New Zealand, on the other hand, just barely into the knockout phases with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.175. It will be a fight between India’s batting prowess and New Zealand’s bowling as Rohit Sharma (647), KL Rahul (360) and Virat Kohli (442) with a cumulative contribution of 1347 runs will meet their match in Ferguson (17 wickets), Boult (15 wickets) and Matt Henry (10 wickets), who have shared 42 wickets between them.

Here are the Top 5 player battles from India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019 -

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Rohit Sharma has been the standout performer for the Indian cricket team in ICC World Cup 2019 till now. With 5 centuries and 647 runs in 8 matches, the opener has been head and shoulders above his immediate competition. On the other hand, there is Trent Boult who has been the strike bowler for New Zealand and although he will not be happy with his tally of 15 wickets, he has made it a habit to take early wickets. Before the tournament, Boult troubled India in their warm-up encounter and he will certainly be the biggest concern for Rohit on Tuesday.

READ: Will India qualify? What happens if India vs NZ semis clash is washed out

Kane Williamson vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah came into the tournament as the top ranked ODI bowler in the world and he has certainly lived up to the expectations. With 17 wickets under his kitty, he has been quite impactful for the Indian cricket team and his death over bowling has been crucial for his team’s fortunes. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson has been equally (if not more) impactful with the bat. The Kiwi skipper has scored two centuries and one fifty till now and with 481 runs, he will be looking to nullify the threat of Bumrah when the two teams face off in the semifinals.

Virat Kohli vs Lockie Ferguson

Kohli may not have scored a single century in the ICC World Cup 2019 till now but his knocks have been quite significant for his side. With 442 runs and five fifties, he has once again proved his huge importance for the Indian cricket team and against New Zealand, he will be once again be the batsman to watch out for. However, his task will not be easy as he will be up against the in-form pacer Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson has impressed everyone with his pace and bounce and with 17 wickets from 7 matches, it will be unwise to underestimate the threat posed by him.

READ: Virat Kohli reveals possible team combinations for semis clash against NZ

Ross Taylor vs Mohammed Shami

Ross Taylor has been a mainstay in the New Zealand middle order for quite some time now and although he has scored just two fifties in the tournament, he was part of a number of significant partnerships with skipper Kane Williamson. With the opening partnership not working that well for the Kiwis, a lot of responsibility is on his shoulders and he is the one who is tasked with steadying the innings in middle overs. But, with Mohammed Shami in the form that he is enjoying, it is much easier said than done. With 14 wickets from 4 matches, he has established himself as a credible threat and on Tuesday, he will once again be looking to strike early for Team India.

MS Dhoni vs Mitchell Santner

MS Dhoni has scored 223 runs in 8 matches with one half century but his strike rate has been the subject of a lot of criticism among fans and experts alike. However, the team and skipper Virat Kohli has defended him time and time again with the semifinal providing him with the perfect opportunity to silence his critics with a brilliant innings. However, against the off-spinner Santner, he has not been able to run quickly. In the 95 balls Dhoni has faced against Santner, he has scored just 54 runs with a strike rate of 56.84 and he will be looking to improve that statistic.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 19:29 IST