India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup: Men in Blue’s defeat reminiscent of our 2017 WC final loss, says Mithali Raj

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said the Men in Blue’s World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women’s 2017 World Cup final loss. Raj in a tweet said she knows how it feels to lose in World Cup knockouts. She further added that one has to go on despite heartbreaks like these. Raj also said the nation loves its Men in Blue no matter what.

“I, for one, knows how it feels to loose in World Cup knockouts. This loss is reminiscent of our World Cup final loss in 2017. Your heart breaks but you realise you have to go on. That’s just how sport is. What a whirlwind of emotions! India loves it’s men in blue, no matter what,” Raj tweeted.

I, for one, knows how it feels to loose in World Cup knockouts. This loss is reminiscent of our World Cup final loss in 2017. Your heart breaks but you realise you have to go on. That's just how sport is. What a whirlwind of emotions!India loves it's men in blue, no matter what🇮🇳 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 11, 2019

India lost the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final against England by nine runs. The Mithali Raj-led side was in a brilliant position to lift its first-ever trophy but Anya Shrubsole’s six-wicket haul snatched India’s happiness.

On July 10, the Virat Kohli-led side got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 against New Zealand on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India in the first semi-final of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs.

Trent Boult changed the direction of the match as he dismissed Jadeja in the 48th over. Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out as India were bundled out on 221. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in a rain-hit innings after electing to bat.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:04 IST