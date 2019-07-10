India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019: What will be India’s revised DLS target?

The first semifinal of World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand has been pushed to a reserve day after rain played spoilsport on Tuesday. The Kiwis could muster 211/5 in 46.1 overs before showers in Manchester forced the play to stop. On the reserve day, the match will continue from where it stopped a day before, but the weather forecast predicts that rainfall can still play a role as the day progresses.

If the two teams play all 50 overs, then India will have to chase down the target set by NZ. But in case, the rain forces a delay in start, and New Zealand remain where they are, the men in blue will get a revised DLS target.

Here is what DLS target would be for India:

- If India get 46 overs, the target will be 237

- If India get 40 overs, the target will be 223

- If India get 35 overs, the target will be 209

- If India get 30 overs, the target will be 192

- If India get 25 overs, the target will be 172

- If India get 20 overs, the target will be 148

If NZ get to play a few overs, or their entire innings, and then the rainfall forces a stop, then the DLS target for India will get revised accordingly.

The forecast on Wednesday is not too bright either. “Skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers though,” according to reports.

What it rains even on the reserve day and the match gets washed out? India will be declared winners since they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage. India topped the rankings while New Zealand were number 4 when the league stage ended.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 12:30 IST