India vs SA T20 series: All-format players likely to be rested

Many performers in IPL are set to be rewarded in the five-match home T20I series against South Africa starting on June 9. The national selectors meet on Sunday to pick India’s squad.

Leading all-format players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami are likely to be rested to help them prepare for the postponed final Test against England at Edgbaston from July 1, to decide the series that India lead 2-1. The Rohit-Sharma led Test team will also be chosen. They will be leave for England mid-June with a 4-day tour match scheduled against Leicestershire from June 24.

Shikhar Dhawan is set to be named skipper for the T2OI series, which could see many new faces like Mumbai Indians’ batting find Tilak Varma, pace sensation Umran Malik and pacer Prasidh Krishna. Left-arm pacers Mohsin Khan and Arshdeep Singh will also be in contention. The series will offer comeback opportunities to Hardik Pandya--he has led IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans into playoffs--and Dinesh Karthik, who has excelled as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav could bowl in tandem against the Temba Bavuma-led team.

After the series, the same squad will leave for Ireland to play two T20Is on June 26 and 28.

India’s tour of England will end with 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs starting on July 7, the squad for which is likely to be finalised later.