India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

After a 2-1 Test series defeat last week, favourites India will aim to finish the tour on a high with a win in the three-match ODI series in South Africa which begins from January 19 in Paarl. But the focus will remain on Virat Kohli, who will be playing his first international game in seven years as a player, and not as a captain. KL Rahul will lead the team while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

With no Rohit Sharma, Rahul has revealed that he will open the innings for India despite serving as a middle-order batter in the last two years. However, India have a few selection headaches for the series. They need to decide their second spinner to Yuzvendra Chahal, whether Venkatesh Iyer can be picked as an all-rounder and whether they will go with 5 or 6 bowling options.

This will be their first ODI meeting since India's last tour to South Africa in 2018 where the visitors had managed a memorable 5-1 series win in the six-match contest.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI:

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday (January 19).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st IND vs SA ODI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket