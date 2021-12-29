Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Visitors need six wickets to win Centurion Test on final day
cricket

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Visitors need six wickets to win Centurion Test on final day

Jasprit Bumrah led the way in India's bowling effort as he clean bowled Rassie Van Der Dussen and then Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.
India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with teammates after bowling South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen, during the fourth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa.(AP)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 10:19 PM IST
ANI | , Centurion

India need six wickets to win the first Test against South Africa as the match enters the final day here at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

After India were folded in the second session on Wednesday, 40.5 overs were bowled with South Africa losing four wickets in the tricky phase. At stumps, the Proteas went into the dugout at 94/4 with 211 runs more required to win and six wickets in the bag. For hosts captain, Dean Elgar is currently unbeaten on the crease as the Test goes into the final day.

Resuming the final session at 22/1, the hosts' batters applied caution against the Indian seamers. But Mohammed Siraj soon got the breakthrough for visitors as he sent back Keegan Petersen to the pavilion for 17 off 36.

Jasprit Bumrah then led the way in India's bowling effort as he soon clean bowled Rassie Van Der Dussen and then Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.

Earlier, in the second session, India lost seven wickets as South Africa folded the visitors for 174 in the second innings. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all failed to leave a mark and were dismissed cheaply.

Brief Scores: India 327/10 and 174/10 (KL Rahul 23, Rishabh Pant 34; Kagiso Rabada 4-42) vs SA 197/10 and 94/4 (Keegan Petersen 52*; Mohammed Shami 2/22)

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP