India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Cape Town weather forecast: Will rain play any role in series decider?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Cape Town weather forecast: India will be chasing history when Virat Kohli and his unit take the field for the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The three-match series is tantalisingly poised at 1-1 with India winning the opener and South Africa bouncing back in the second.

Despite the defeat Kohli and co. stand a win away from becoming the first Indian team to secure their maiden Test series victory on South African soil.

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli back as India look to re-write an old Cape Town script

As witnessed rain affected a major chunk of play in both the Tests but the third Test is expected to remain unperturbed from weather interruptions.

As per data available on weather.com, there are very little chances of rain in the upcoming five days, starting from Tuesday. The conditions, however, will be slightly cloudy on all the five days with minimal chances of rain.

WATCH: BCCI releases teaser of what to expect from captain Virat Kohli in Cape Town

As confirmed by the captain himself during the pre-match press conference Mohammed Siraj won't be part of the playing XI. Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma, either of the two, will come in place of the seamer, who sustained an hamstring during the second encounter in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was absent from the Johannesburg Test due to an upper back spasm, is set to rejoin the action and will look to create history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON