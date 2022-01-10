India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

India Test captain Virat Kohli is all set to return as the visitors will aim for their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. They had defeated the hosts by 113 runs last month to script their maiden victory in Centurion before Dean Elgar's men fought back valiantly to win in Johannesburg by seven wickets making the third Test a series decider.

The final Test of the three-match series will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town, which remains one of their most successful venues in the format. The South African side has played most number of Tests at the this venue, with their maiden appearance back in 1889, and recorded most number of wins as well, with a win-loss ratio of 1.238. India, on the other hand, have played five Tests in Cape Town - losing thrice while two ended in a draw.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test:

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will take place at the Newlands in Cape Town

At what time does the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday (January 11).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd IND vs SA Test here at hindustantimes.com/cricket