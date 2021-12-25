Centurion, South Africa’s citadel, awaits India in first Test

Perhaps it’s only fitting that South Africa start their home series at Centurion. It’s their way of shedding all pretence of being good hosts and coming straight to the point: ‘This is South Africa’s most difficult pitch, let’s see how you cope with that’. What Brisbane is to Australia or Birmingham is to England, Centurion—producing 21 wins in 26 Tests—is to South Africa. Yes, the pitch can be rock hard and the grass cover can be somewhere between lush and burnt. But what makes Centurion the most South African of all cricket venues is a sense of the uninhibited, be it the harsh Gauteng sun, the boisterous spectators enjoying cricket while manning their braais or the open-themed structure of the ground that invites the semi-arid topography of Pretoria to seep into its grass embankments.

A ground where batters average 28.9 can’t be a hit among visiting teams, especially those from the subcontinent. But Centurion doesn’t look that bad when you throw Johannesburg (27.96) and Cape Town (29.11) into the mix. An unabashed trial by pace starting with a loss and a three-Test series is over within two weeks; that’s a South Africa tour in a nutshell for you. India know how that feels. Over the years, South Africa have relied on their fast bowlers to give hell to batters without respite. Against India at home, South Africa’s pacers have taken 310 wickets and spinners only 31. That’s how pace-heavy their bowling can be. Another fact: Stronger India teams have toured South Africa, but never has the home team looked so vulnerable.

A word of caution though—even though they seem to be lacking experience in some quarters, they are an acknowledged power house in fast bowling. So, expect them to hit India with everything they have. Let’s also not forget that the conditions are still as alien as it was for previous Indian touring teams. There can be steep bounce, feels India chief coach Rahul Dravid, some initial lack of pace before the pitch quickens of Days 3 and 4, and even go up and down on day five. “There are going to be periods where we have to work very hard,” said Dravid in Saturday’s pre-match press conference before succinctly laying down the rules of success. ‘It’s very rare that in a series like this one person is going to score in every single game. I would love that to happen from our side but I know there needs to be contributions from everyone. That’s what we are focused on and not one or two individuals,” said Dravid.

But individuals make up a team, and let’s not beat around the bush about how this tour could be pivotal to the careers of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Dravid acknowledged there have been conversations and that the players know what the stakes are. “They understand situations, and not for the first time, they have been in situations like this and some of them are in senior positions in their state teams and they are part of decision-making groups where they leave out people. And some of them might be in leadership positions and some of them are part of senior leadership groups which make decisions like this, so they understand and as long as they know the reason and we can communicate about it,” he said.

If that was Dravid’s subtle way of communicating that some tough calls could be taken in the Boxing Day Test, trust him to have also worked out a way to minimise the damage, if not go on the front-foot, in the series opener. The series-preceding ‘A’ team tour must have been tapped for inputs apart from Hanuma Vihari, who would be disappointed if he doesn’t find a place. The onus will be on starting well, especially in the morning sessions, given how South Africa tours have panned out before. That means not shying away from making the right calls. At this moment, Rahane and possibly Ishant Sharma don’t have the momentum. Any confusion over the sole spinner too must have been stubbed out once Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the series due to injury. The most intriguing though would be the next phase of Virat Kohli.

Will he be calmer? Will that calm transform into runs? This is a juncture in his career where Kohli should have ideally been on top of his game, inflating his averages and establishing his dominance away from home. Instead, we were getting used to this invincible figurehead that couldn’t have been bothered by a two-year lean run. But Kohli has lapsed into reality. Days after taking on the Indian cricket board, India’s Test captain now has everything to lose. But characters like Kohli don’t play defence, not even when he is not scoring centuries. It’s just not in their system. India may be touring a country where they have never won a Test series but this is also where Kohli averages 55.8 in 10 innings, his highest outside India. What better place to emphatically reassert the genius that makes Kohli one of the best batters in the world? If he does that, India's chances automatically improve.

